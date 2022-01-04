Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 9,628 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,114 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 15.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $374,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,884 shares of company stock worth $837,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 6.04.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

