Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Up 43.5% in December

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,600 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the November 30th total of 192,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 275.6 days.

DYNDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Dye & Durham stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

