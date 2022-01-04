Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $186.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.73.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $165.04 on Monday. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $98.98 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.39 and a 200 day moving average of $148.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.18%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

