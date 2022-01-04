Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eat Beyond Global stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.34. 8,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,114. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Eat Beyond Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

About Eat Beyond Global

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

