Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Decreased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 0.9% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $37,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $168.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.71. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.72.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

