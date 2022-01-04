eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 78,207 shares during the period. eBay makes up approximately 0.8% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in eBay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in eBay by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after purchasing an additional 163,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in eBay by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $483,747,000 after purchasing an additional 233,708 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.45 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,165 shares of company stock worth $6,202,131 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

