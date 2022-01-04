Edgeware (EDG) One Day Volume Tops $3.85 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $47.13 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00051346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,614,949,193 coins and its circulating supply is 5,936,350,169 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

