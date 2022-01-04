Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

EPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPC traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.29.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

