eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Trading 31.4% Higher

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) shares traded up 31.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of eDreams ODIGEO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Get eDreams ODIGEO alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.