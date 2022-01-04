Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the November 30th total of 54,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of Educational Development stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $32.94 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Educational Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDUC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Educational Development by 575.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Educational Development during the second quarter worth $161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Educational Development during the second quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Educational Development by 19.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Educational Development by 80.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Educational Development from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

