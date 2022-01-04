EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the November 30th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,575,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EHVVF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 414,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,719. EHAVE has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

EHAVE Company Profile

ehave, Inc engages in the research and commercialization of behavioral neurological applications and solutions. It focuses on the following activities: MegaTeam and Ninja Reflex, clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for the patient; adaptation of third-party clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for enhanced patient engagement and data modeling; and Ehave Connect, advanced mental health informatics and digital application delivery platform.

