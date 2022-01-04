Elastos One Day Volume Reaches $1.01 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $3.53 or 0.00007658 BTC on exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $71.87 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007587 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000828 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,926,871 coins and its circulating supply is 20,334,741 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Elastos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

