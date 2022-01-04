Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Barclays

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $98.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.03.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average is $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $77.76 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 39.2% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

