enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading 6.2% Higher

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.00. 52,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 407,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of enVVeno Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of enVVeno Medical by 483.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 214,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of enVVeno Medical by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 27,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

