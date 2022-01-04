EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,473 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $16,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $953,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 523,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $42,052,000 after purchasing an additional 25,020 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,494 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,571,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $91.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.96 and a 200 day moving average of $81.65. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

