EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,556 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $96,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 40.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 342.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 13,008.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 207.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 198.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPAM opened at $642.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $656.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $609.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $328.90 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,261 shares of company stock worth $57,627,705. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

