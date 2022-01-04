Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stake Lifted by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQNR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 81.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

