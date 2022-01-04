Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.82.

NYSE:EQH traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.29. 9,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $36.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $509,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,288 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 714.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

