Equus Mining Limited (ASX:EQE) Insider Mark Lochtenberg Acquires 272,087 Shares

Equus Mining Limited (ASX:EQE) insider Mark Lochtenberg purchased 272,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,092.18 ($27,404.45).

Equus Mining Company Profile

Equus Mining Limited focuses on the exploration and development of natural resource projects in Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cerro Bayo Project covering an area of 350 square kilometers located in the township of Chile Chico, Chile's XI Region.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Equus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.