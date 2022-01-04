Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the November 30th total of 5,070,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Eros STX Global by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESGC traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. 90,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,237,918. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47. Eros STX Global has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.