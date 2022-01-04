Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78,323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,252,000 after purchasing an additional 298,670 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 19.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 196,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.60. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

