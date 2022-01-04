Etherisc DIP Token Reaches Market Cap of $21.96 Million (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $21.96 million and $126,245.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00052158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,854,114 coins. The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherisc DIP Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherisc DIP Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

