Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Etsy worth $13,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after buying an additional 384,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,280,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 53.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,488,000 after purchasing an additional 498,925 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.99, for a total value of $1,389,333.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $7,307,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,715 shares of company stock worth $67,613,922. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETSY opened at $209.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $153.80 and a one year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

