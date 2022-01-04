EventChain Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. EventChain has a market cap of $242,685.94 and $18,286.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00051567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

