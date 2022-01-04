Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 0.7% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Everbridge by 5.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 4.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EVBG opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.65. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $57.58 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. lowered their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

In other news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $44,432.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $6,952,870 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

