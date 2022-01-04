EverRise Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.53 Million (RISE)

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. EverRise has a market cap of $53.79 million and $3.53 million worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverRise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EverRise has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverRise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling EverRise

