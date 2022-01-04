Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Update

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,500 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the November 30th total of 280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Evolution Mining stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.88. 1,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,193. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. Evolution Mining has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. raised Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie raised Evolution Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Evolution Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolution Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

