Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 63.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 69,511 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.96, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

