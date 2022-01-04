EXMO Coin Trading 21% Lower This Week (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded down 21% against the dollar. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0474 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and $822,169.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00050660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EXMO Coin Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (CRYPTO:EXM) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

