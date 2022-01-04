Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 933,647 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,078 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.62% of Expedia Group worth $153,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,501 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,304 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,825 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,970 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total value of $440,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,040 shares of company stock worth $25,781,111. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.97.

Expedia Group stock opened at $184.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $191.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

