Experian plc (EXPGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) declared a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1475 per share by the business services provider on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.39. Experian has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $49.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

