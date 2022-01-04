Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 449,797 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $64,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $61.38 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

