F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Trading Up 6.9%

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)’s stock price was up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 12,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 469,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FXLV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get F45 Training alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.40). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Gilchrist purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,180,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.