Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

FMAO stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $429.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $22.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 million. Research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 65,530 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,811,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 71,535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

