Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 36,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.36. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

