Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 48.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

FRT opened at $136.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $81.85 and a twelve month high of $138.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 141.25%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

