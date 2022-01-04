Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.40.

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

Fielmann AG engages in the operation of and investment in optical businesses and hearing aid companies. It also manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain and Other. It offers glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, related articles and accessories, merchandise of all kinds and hearing aids and their accessories.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.