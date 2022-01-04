Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.40.
About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft
