First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target Cut to $26.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.60. 259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,760. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 141.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $48,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $50,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $63,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

