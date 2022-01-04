First National Trust Co Acquires 169 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 170.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $1,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

SPGI opened at $461.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $465.16 and a 200 day moving average of $443.13. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

