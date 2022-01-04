First National Trust Co Buys Shares of 15,000 Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

CSII stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market cap of $816.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 0.94. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSII. Needham & Company LLC cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

