First National Trust Co Has $1.15 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $127.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average is $68.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

