First National Trust Co Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.97. The company has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

