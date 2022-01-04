First National Trust Co Makes New $631,000 Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $307,805,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Unity Software by 186.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $303,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 584.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 15.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $138.65 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of -84.54 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.03 and its 200 day moving average is $134.18.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $32,537,529.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,579,508 shares of company stock worth $280,655,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

