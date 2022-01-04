First National Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

