First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Raised to $223.00 at Barclays

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.83.

NYSE:FRC opened at $197.36 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $143.60 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.57. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 57,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,529,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the period. TNF LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

