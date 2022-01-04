First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the November 30th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 103,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 418,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FEM traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.47. 91,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,135. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

