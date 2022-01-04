First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 296.1% from the November 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 43,161 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,352,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

FPXI opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $55.83 and a one year high of $79.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

