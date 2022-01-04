First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Position Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,779 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth $73,000. FMR LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth $157,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $35.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

