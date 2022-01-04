First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 684.4% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.48. 27,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,426. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.82. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $59.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,761.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth $79,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth $118,000.

