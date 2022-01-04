First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Up 43.8% in December

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the November 30th total of 939,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 897,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4,575.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.94. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.281 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

